Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Gandhwani

Accident | Representative Photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed in a road accident reported in Gandhwani tehsil in Dhar district on Monday.

According to information, two persons were killed when a drunken truck driver hit their motorcycle near Sagar cement plant along Jeerabad – Karodiya Road in Gandhwani village of Dhar district.

The accident was reported under Gandhwani – Jeerabad police station limits on Monday. Those killed in the accident were identified as Ajay Chouhan, a resident of Kamat village under Sodhwa police station and Jagan Shankar, under Ambua police station limits. Ajay was posted as a patwari in Dindori district while Jagan, a police officer, was providing police training in Bhopal.

On being informed, SHO Suresh Kanesh along with Jeerabad outpost in-charge Narayan Katare rushed to the spot. The truck driver, who was found to be in an inebriated state, tried to escape from the spot but was arrested by the police. The bodies have been sent to Gandhwani Hospital for post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the accident.

Police added that the truck has been seized. An investigation is on. Unfortunately, truck accidents involving alcohol occur on a frequent basis along Magod-Manawar Road. Over four deaths were reported within a week along the same road.

