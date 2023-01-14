Madhya Pradesh: Gram panchayat secys complain of threat calls in Gandhwani

Representative picture

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gram panchayat secretaries under Gandhwani Janpad Panchayat complained of receiving anonymous telephone calls (repeatedly) from an unknown person. The secretary union have approached police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore and made an application.

In the application, it was stated that all gram panchayat secretaries have been receiving threat calls from 9118825661 by an unknown person (citing himself from the ministry). The police have been apprised of the incidents and appropriate action sought.

The police said that in order to find the culprit and help stop these threat calls, the matter is to be investigated by cyber cell.

While giving information, panchayat secretaries said that sarpanch and secretary was duped by online fraudsters on the pretext of providing employment. One of the sarpanchs was duped on the pretext of approving construction work in the gram panchayat. Cyber crime continues to rise in the town, police should act against the cyber crooks promptly.