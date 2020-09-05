Madhya Pradesh: Two killed as a mini truck overturns in Shajapur

Two persons were killed and 27 others injured when the mini truck they were travelling in overturned after hitting a cow sitting on a road near Bhilwadia village in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh in early hours on Saturday, police said.

The mini truck was carrying 29 labourers from Siddharth Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai, said Sunera Police Station in-charge Ramrup Singh.

The deceased were identified as Sajram Yadav (46) and Maniram (42), he said, adding that the injured labourers were admitted to district hospital, he said.