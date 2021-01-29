Madhya Pradesh: Two held for stealing gold from marriage venue in Thane

Two Madhya Pradesh residents have been arrested for allegedly committing thefts at marriage functions, including one on November 30 last year in Thane's Kasarvadavali area, police said on Friday.

The duo had stolen the purse of the groom's mother containing gold jewellery, Senior Inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarvadavali police station said.

"We checked the CCTV footage of the marriage venue and the vicinity and found that the crime was committed by a gang led by history-sheeter Bablu Sumersingh Sisodia of Rajgarh district in MP," he said.

The police recovered 423 grams of gold worth Rs 19 lakh and arrested two aides of Sisodia from MP, while the latter is wanted, the official said.