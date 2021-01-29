KHARGONE: Former Madhya Pradesh minister Sachin Yadav blames Centre for rampage at Red Fort in Delhi, says its failure of Modi government

Khargone: Former state minister and MLA from Kasrawad assembly constituency Sachin Yadav labelled BJP-led union government as anti-farmer and claimed that the three farm laws show complete failure of Modi government.

He stated this on sidelines of foundation stone-laying function of government Ayush clinic at Boranwa village on Thursday evening. Yadav said clinic set up at the cost of Rs 33.48 lakh will have all the facilities and will cater to needs of local people.

Taking a dig at BJP-led NDA government at the centre, the Congress leader cited example of Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and said that those who entered the historic Red Fort on Republic Day and went on rampage, destroying ticket counter, breaking glasses, and everything that came into their way, show Centre’s failure.