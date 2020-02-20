Bhopal: Bedia Mirch Mandi to soon become independent; Sachin Yadav

Sanawad: In a loan waiver certificate distribution programme, agriculture minister Sachin Yadav promised to make village Bedia independent and well equipped.

Thousands of farmers of the area were present to receive the waiver certificates. Addressing the gathered, Yadav said, “We wish to make Barwah assembly the most developed in the state. As Bedia Mirch Mandi is the second largest in Asia, we are thriving to make it an independent mandi.”

He said that farmers will soon receive cold storage facilities in areas nearby. He also threw light on policies of the state government, which are proving to be of huge benefit to the farmers, as opposed to those of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Former union minister Arun Yadav, MLA Sachin Birla, former member of parliament Tarachand Patel and former MLA Jagdish Moranya distributed the certificates. Birla, in his speech, asked agriculture minister Sachin Yadav to install an extra weighing machine at Indore Krishi Upaj Mandi, for convenience of farmers from Nimar region.

Agreeing, Yadav immediately ordered the concerned officials to take action. Former union minister Arun Yadav said that chilli merchants from round the nation come to Bedia for trade. Bedia Mirch Mandi will soon be coined the best.

The guests, after the event, performed bhoomi-pujan of developmental works in various villages of Barwah assembly costing Rs 1.75 crore approximately.

Collector Gopal Chand Dad, SP Sunil Pandey, SDM Milind Dhoke, CMO Rakesh Chauhan, agriculture officer BS Sengar, Congress Seva Dal members and other members of the party also marked their presence.