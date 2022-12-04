Madhya Pradesh: Two die, two injured in road accident on Maksi Road

Picture for representation | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An uncontrolled pickup vehicle hit two bikes near village Bhaisoda of Panwasa police station on Saturday evening. A woman and a child died in the accident. The pickup vehicle overturned after the accident. However, the driver fled after the accident. The deceased Rekha, a resident of Panwasa, was going to Vijayganj Mandi by bike to attend the wedding with her husband Mahesh Verma. Meanwhile, Jaswant of Ralayata was passing by on another bike. He was taking his 4-year-old nephew Vivek to his aunt’s house in Khusrakhedi.

Vivek’s mother is with her sister in Khusrakhedi after delivery and Jaswant was taking Vivek to meet his mother. Suddenly a speeding pickup vehicle hit Jaswant’s bike and then Mahesh Verma’s bike near Bhaisoda on Maksi Road. In the accident, both the bikes and the people riding on them were thrown on the ground. Rekha and four-year-old Vivek died on the spot, while Jaswant and Mahesh Verma were injured. The pickup also overturned after the accident. Seeing the vehicle overturning, the driver jumped and fled from the spot.