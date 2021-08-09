Madhya Pradesh: Two dhabas demolished

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two dhabas (roadside restaurants) were demolished by the district administration in Umatpalia and Hasanpalia villages, which were constructed illegally and had links with illicit liquor-sellers.

According to an official press release, under the drive against illegal activities and the mafia, an illegal construction built at a cost of Rs 22 lakh for operating a dhaba was removed. It had been constructed without permission. Cases have also been registered against the owners of the demolished dhaba, it was further informed.