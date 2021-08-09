Madhya Pradesh: Covid vaccination certificates distributed to international travellers

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 vaccination certificates were distributed to international travellers here at the collectorate premises in Ratlam on Monday.

According to information, till August 9, a total of 523 people who were to undertake international travel have been vaccinated in the district. Twenty-eight days after the first dose, the international travellers were eligible for the second dose of vaccination and, till the end of this month, second dose vaccination will continue for them on the collectorate premises.

Meanwhile, according to information, at 52places in the district, Covid-19 vaccination took place. Those undertaking international travel were vaccinated at the collectorate office premises, informed CMHO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware. According to information, a total of 690,852 Covid vaccinations have taken place in all categories, which included 113,653 people who have completed the second dose of vaccination. Besides Ratlam city, vaccination was also carried out at the other places in the district, including in the rural belt.