Madhya Pradesh: Protests and ‘chakka jam’ over illegal construction

Kukdeshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation prevailed at the Kukdeshwar bus stand after scores of RSS and Bajrang Dal activists raised objections over an illegal structure which has been raised overnight by members of a specific community ignoring administration directives.

Chaos continued for more than five hours and it was resolved only after getting an assurance that the illegal construction would be removed within the next three days by the administration and following suspension of the Kukdeshwar municipal council chief municipal officer KL Suryavanshi.

Protesting RSS and Bajrang Dal members accused the local civic body of supporting those who were involved in an encroachment on government land against the law by hiding the actual facts. Locals said that, in December 1991, the then Patwa government in the state had removed the encroachment by a specific class around Sai ke Takiya, located near the Kukdeshwar bus stand, and land was taken over by the panchayat at that time.

Against this, a suit was filed in court by the party concerned, in which a 12x18 square feet plot of land was accepted for the specific class. Dissatisfied with this, the specific class filed an appeal in the sessions court. However, petitioner—along with some people of the nagar panchayat— allegedly passed a resolution in connivance with people belonging to the specific class and allotted 1,500 square feet of land instead of 216 square feet.

Protesting RSS and Bajrang Dal members claimed that many former councillors admitted that no such proposal was in their cognisance. Apart from this, the then district collector is also a party to this matter related to land donation, but such a thing could not happen in their cognisance. In this way, the work was carried out with a conspiracy, RSS and Bajrang Dal members claimed.

A few days ago, when the construction was started by the people of a specific class on this land, many locals raised objections and, before the situation could go out of control, the administration intervened in the matter and stopped the construction.

But, on Saturday night, disregarding the orders of the administration, the construction work was started overnight by the other side and that led to protests and a ‘chakka jam’.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the matter, local administrative officials and a police team rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Members of the RSS and Bajrang Dal informed the collector, Neemuch, and Ujjain divisional commissioner about the entire issue.

Administrative officials assured the protesting locals that the construction would be removed within three days. Manasa sub-divisional magistrate Manish Jain, who was present there, suspended municipal council chief municipal officer KL Suryavanshi immediately.