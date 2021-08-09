Madhya Pradesh: All department heads must move in field three days a week

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Alok Kumar Singh, on Monday, chaired a review meeting of top officials from different departments. The collector asked the officials of the education department to keep tabs on the attendance of teachers by conducting surprise inspections of Classes 9 to 12 in government schools. Action should be taken against teachers found absent. All the department heads should monitor the departmental activities by moving in the field three days a week.

In respect of the animal husbandry department, collector Singh asked officials to hold a meeting of its field officers and direct them for regular activities. Complaints on the CM’s helpline should be resolved by setting up camps within the stipulated time limit.

Collector Singh said that effective action should be taken to remove illegal encroachments in the district. While reviewing fertilisers, he inquired about the rakes and directed that proper demand should be sent for it in time so that no problems should arise.

On organising employment fairs at the block level in coordination with the employment officer livelihood department, collector said that all the heads of departments should ensure that the instructions given at the meeting were coordinated with the department concerned and continuous progress brought in the works. At the meeting, he reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission tree plantation in detail and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned.

District officials, including district panchayat CEO, Ashish Vashisht, and additional district magistrate Dr Saloni Sidana were present at the meeting.