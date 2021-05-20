Madhya Pradesh: Two buses entering from Maharashtra seized

BARWANI (MADHYA PRADESH): Two buses, carrying passengers from Maharashtra were seized on Thursday for entering Barwani amid travel ban.

In wake of a spike in corona virus cases in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister gave directions to restrict the entry of all the buses coming from there in the state from March 15.

There were 15 passengers from Barwani and the rest were from Uttar Pradesh. Tehsildar Rajesh Patidar sent the passengers who wanted to get down at Barwani were sent to Ashagram Hospital for medical examination and the rest were sent to their respective destinations. Both of the buses are taken in police custody.

The orders on travel ban were neglected by the administration and the drivers continued to carry the passengers through different bus routes.

But on Tuseday Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma directed revenue and police officials to seize vehicles ferrying workers from Maharashtra.

FIR will be registered against their owners under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, said and official. He said the vehicle number should be sent to transport department so that the vehicle permit can be cancelled.