Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for love jihad and molestation in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the complaint of two girls of a downtrodden family of Mhow, Mhow police has registered a case of love jihad and molestation against two persons of a particular community on Friday.

Sub Inspector (SI) Sarika Rawat of Mhow police station told media persons that one of the girls had given a written complaint to the police, on the basis of which the case against two persons named Wahid son of Zibrail and Aman Khan, both residents of Banda Basti area was registered by the police on Friday evening.

It was told by the girls to the police that they were going to school located near Banda basti from their house located in Pasipura area. When they reached the trenching ground, Wahid and Aman Khan stopped them on the road and started molesting. When the girls tried to protest, they said to the girls that the girls belonged to a low caste but if they convert to Islam and marry them, then their caste will be of very high order. When the girls refused, both Wahid and Aman Khan threatened them of very bad consequences if they do not convert to Islam and marry them.

They also threatened to ruin their lives and kill their family members in case they don't accept their proposal.

Somehow the girls managed to flee from there to tell about the incident to their family members. After listening to their ordeal, the family members took them to Mhow police station where a case was registered by the police. Sub-inspector (SI) Sarika Rawat also said that the police teams are continuously keeping a watch on the houses of Wahid and Aman but they are not found anywhere. She said that the police will use other means of electronic technology to trace them and they will be arrested soon. Meanwhile, under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO and Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act has been registered against both the accused.

It is to be noted that the Banda basti locality is such that there is not a single person of non-Muslim community and the school Desire Academy is situated on the outskirts. When Desire Academy principal Mohammed Bilal Khan was contacted in this regard, he said that the incident has occurred outside the school premises so the school administration is not responsible for this. He also said that the boys are not from his school and are outsiders.

