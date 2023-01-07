Madhya Pradesh: Veterinary College to celebrate 70th anniversary in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College located on Mhow Indore Road is going to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its establishment. This college was established on July 12, 1955 in Madhya Pradesh, the heartland of India. The building used to be the office of the Madhya Pradesh State Transport Corporation.

The founder of the college was Dr Roshan Lal Kaushal, who worked in the veterinary department. The foundation stone of the college's own building was laid on December 27, 1954. The first batch of this college passed out in 1959. Till now the college has produced 2,562 veterinary doctors in the country, 465 postgraduates and 17 PhD.

Many students of this college have won national and international acclaim. The alumni association of the college has been formed under the guidance of vice chancellor Professor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari.

The anniversary celebration will be held under the guidance of Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, Director Animal and Dairy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr RK Mahiya, president of Veterinary Council of India, Dr Prakash Shukla, Dean Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College and Dr Hemant Kumar Mehta. Around 524 Anuliks have been registered in this ceremony.

The launch will be presided over by Prem Singh Patel, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, vice-chancellor Dr Sita Prasad Tiwari, Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur, Tourism and Culture Minister Thakur and principal secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Gulshan Bamra will be present on the occasion.