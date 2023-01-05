Madhya Pradesh: Black out in several areas after car knocks down electric pole in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A car hit an electric pole of 11KV line near Shiv Mandir on post office-MCTE Road late on Tuesday night. A few army officers were travelling the car. No casualty was reported.

An assistant engineer of MPEB said that after receiving the information, a team rushed to the spot and found two cars parked on roadside. A large number of army officers too were present at the spot.

He further said one of the cars rammed the electric pole. He said that the pole broke into three parts. Luckily the wire didn’t fall on the cars otherwise the latter would have caught fire.

He further said that following the mishap, several parts of the city experienced black out, including Civil Hospital, SDM bungalow, ASP bungalow and a large number of army houses. Power supply was restored in some areas after three hours, while many areas remained shrouded in dark for hours.