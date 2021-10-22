Madhya Pradesh: Two Bandra-Nizamuddin biweeklies announced to clear festival rush

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway announced running of special AC Express biweekly train between Bandra terminus and Nizamuddin to clear the festive rush.

According to railway information here, train No.09189 Bandra terminus to Nizamuddin special AC express will run from October27 to November 28 on every Sunday and Wednesday while train No.09190 Nizamuddin to Bandra terminus special AC express will run from October 28 to November 29 on every Monday and Thursday.

Train No 9189 will depart from Bandra terminus on Sunday and Wednesday at 5.30 PM which will reach Ratlam railway station at 1.50 AM on Monday and Thursday and will reach Nizamuddin at 10.15 AM on Monday and Thursday.

Train No 9190 from Nizamuddin to Bandra terminus will depart at 4.30PM from Nizamuddin every Monday and Thursday and will reach Ratlam railway station 12.15 AM on Tuesday and Friday and Bandra terminus at 9.15AM on Tuesday and Friday.

The train will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota and Mathura railway stations. The train will comprise ten coaches of AC-3 and 6 coaches of Chair Car.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:50 PM IST