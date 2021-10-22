Madhya Pradesh: CBSE releases date sheet for Class X, XII minor subjects: Know all about it

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet for minor subjects of Classes X and XII on its official website on Thursday.

The Class X examinationsfor minor subjects will commence on November 17 with Painting and Class XII examinations on November 16 with Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness.

The CBSE Class X major examinations will be held between November 30, 2021, and December 11, 2021. The Class XII examinations will be held from December 1, 2021, to December 22, 2021.

Along with the examinations of the minor subjects of Class XII, examinations of the major subjects of Class X would also be conducted, the Board said in a notice. The duration of each paper of minor subjects will be mentioned in the date sheet and on the admit card. The Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes. Keeping in view the winter season, the examination will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am.

Other desired information regarding the examination will be provided on the admit card and by the schools.

The CBSE added in the notice that it would update schools, candidates and parents on the examination through various other modes from time to time.

