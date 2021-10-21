e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Barkatullah University Convocation on Oct 26, parents not allowed

Due to the protocol of Covid-19, only those students who have to receive their degrees will attend the ceremony.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University, Bhopal is organising its convocation ceremony for the year 2019-20 at Minto Hall on October 26. Only students will be allowed to be present in the convocation, not their parents, as per a release from the university PRO Shashank Shekhar.

The degrees will be given to the registered students by Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Chancellor of the universities Mangubhai C Patel.

In order to conduct this convocation offline smoothly preparations are being made by various committees and its members under the guidance of vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University Prof RG Rao, registrar IK Mansoori and deputy registrar Ajit Srivastava. All the preparations are being made keeping in view Covid-19 protocol.

The registration of about 140 students has been done so far who will attend the convocation to receive their degress from the chancellor.

Of the students, 50 will get PhD degree and others undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Gold medals will also be given to 25 students.

This year, due to the protocol of Covid-19 by the University, only those students will be allowed entry in the hall who have to receive their degrees. This is being done to avoid overcrowding. Parents of students have been debarred from attending the convocation.

Last year, Barkatullah University, Bhopal had organised online convocation.

Shashank Shekhar said, "There is enthusiasm in the university family for organising the convocation offline this time. But there will be strict compliance of Covid-19 protocol by all as per guidelines from the Central as well as the state governments. Thatís why all the preparations are being made keeping in mind the protocol."

