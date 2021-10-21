e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:04 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: EOW raids retired Janpad Panchayat CEO's houses, unearth properties worth crores

Staff Reporter
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jabalpur Zone has conducted raids at three residential premises of a retired Janpad Panchyat Chief Executive Officer (CEO), sources said.

The raids were continued in Jabalpur, Mandla and Bhopal, till filing this report.

According to information, EOW received a complaint against retired CEO of Mandla Janpad Panchayat Nagendra Yadav that he had amassed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After verifying the complaint, EOW Jabalpur Zone formed three separate teams and conducted raids on Thursday morning.

EOW sources said that properties worth nearly Rs 85 lakh had been unearthed, so far.

“He earned Rs 11 lakh as salary during his job. But, he has amassed properties worth crores of rupees,” said an EOW officer.

The officer added that documents related to two houses in Mandla, one each in Jabalpur and Bhopal have been recovered.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:04 PM IST
