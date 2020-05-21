Madhya Pradesh: Tulsi Silawat violated lockdown norms during his visit to Sanwer, claims Congress Secy

Madhya Pradesh Congress Secretary Rakesh Yadav raised allegations of lockdown and social distancing against Minister of Water Resources Tulsi Silawat during his visit to Sanwer on Wednesday.

Yadav also filed a complaint against Silawat and MP Shankar Lalwani with the district collector and Director General of Police to register an FIR against them.

“Silawat had visited Sanwer with Lalwani and MLA Ramesh Mendola. He termed his visit a road inspection visit but they gathered crowd there kicking all the norms of social distancing. Government had booked two congress MLAs a few days ago for not following social distancing and action should be taken against Silawat and Lalwani as well,” Yadav said.

He added that he has also submitted the photographs and videos in support of his allegations and demand against minister.

“I have also lodged a complaint with election commission seeking disqualification of Silawat as he was campaigning in Sanwer during lockdown,” he alleged.