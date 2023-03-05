Madhya Pradesh: Troubled by influential people, farmer attempted suicide in Burhanpur

FP Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tired of being harassed by some influential people in the village, a farmer attempted suicide by hanging himself in Raigaon village, Burhanpur district.

Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law rescued him by cutting the rope and admitted him to a private hospital.

Ankat Bhika Patil, a farmer, claims that some villagers are claiming his one-and-a-half-acre agricultural land as a cremation ground, despite the fact that he has been cultivating it for 40 years. Patil stated that some villagers are threatening to take away agriculture.

He told that he had one-and-a-half-acre agricultural land and he is livelihood from this. Some people want to build a cremation ground there whereas this is his ancestral land. An attempt is being made to snatch the tubewell dug by him. The electricity company says that they will get the line cut.

Patil decided to commit suicide

The influential people of the village are also giving the same threat. In such a situation his crop will be destroyed. With no option before him but to die, Patil decided to commit suicide.

The farmer said that he was hanging with a rope in the house, his 4-year-old grandson saw him and immediately alerted my daughter-in-law Ashwin, wife of Akshay and my wife Malta Bai, who rushed to the spot and immediately hold him. Ashwin snapped the rope and took him to the nearby private hospital, where timely treatment helped to save the farmer.

On the other hand, the Shikarpura police station has taken the statement of the farmer. The case is being investigated.