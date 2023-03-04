HEARTWARMING GESTURE: A woman takes care of child as his mother appearing in board exam in MP's Burhanpur district

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing board exams in the state, Burhanpur district witnessed a heartwarming incident where one unknown woman helped another woman, a mother of a five-month-old child to appear in her class 12 board exam.

Matter reported at Subhash School of Excellence in Burhanpur

Matter was reported at Subhash School of Excellence in Burhanpur, where Geetabai, a resident of Dasghat village under Khaknar gram panchayat came to appear in the board exam with her five-month-old child. Since her native village is about 60 kilometres from the exam centre, she had no choice, but to bring her child “Niranjan” along with her.

Though she brought her younger brother along with her to take care of her child, as soon as she entered the exam room, her child started crying.

Usha Shankpal took care of the child

Looking at this, Usha Shankhpal, another woman and the mother of student who came to the exam centre with her daughter failed to control herself.

Despite being unaware, she took care of the child for the entire three hours. During this, when she also fed the child milk from the bottle and also made him sleep by singing a lullaby.

Another Madanlal Kajle who was present there arranged milk and bottle for the child.

When Geeta Bai came out of the exam centre, she became emotional after witnessing the entire scene there. While leaving, she said 'thank you' to Usha Shankhpal and all the people who helped him.

Geeta had passion for study

Despite getting married and having domestic responsibilities, Geeta had a passion for study. She said that due to some reason, she left her studies, but now wants to pursue her.

If we had got the information in advance, we would have arranged a separate room: DEO

It is noteworthy that 38 centres have been set up for board exams in the district. There are no such special arrangements in any of these centres so far for women appearing for exams with lactating children can be seated separately.

There is a fear of distraction for other examinees due to the frequent crying of small children, hence the child is not allowed in the examination hall.

When contacted district education officer Ravindra Mahajan says that if the examinee had given information in advance, arrangements would have been made in a separate room, where a mother can accompany her child. Also arranged for milk for a child as well.

Mahajan said that this is the first case that has come to light. From the next question paper, arrangements will be made for the children and relatives of this candidate.