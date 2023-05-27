Madhya Pradesh: Tribal dept holds five-day training of new teachers

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Five-day training of newly-appointed primary, middle and secondary government teachers was organised by Tribal Affair Department at Girl’s School in Dhar.

Around 427 trainees from Dhar, Nalchha and Tirla development blocks under-went four-phase training.

The training was conducted under the guidance of Bhopal Tribal Affair Department commissioner, nodal officer Santosh Kumar, Bapu Singh Nayak and Sunil Tiwari.

Department’s assistant director Anand Kumar Pathak said that training in discipline was necessary for beginners.

Master trainers, including Akhilesh Chaure, Dilip Shastri, Rajesh Verma, Sanjay Srivastava, Dr Devesh Bhadoria and Dinesh Kashyap, trained the teachers and explained to them different techniques of teaching.

