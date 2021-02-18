Madhya Pradesh: Tribal body demands stern action against principal who molested a tribal minor girl, threatens protest in Dhar

Parmar said that transfer not enough in the case and we demand stern action against in-charge principal Ashwini Sharma.

When contacted Dhar district education officer Ganpat Chouhan condemned the incident and said that this school comes under the Tribal Welfare Department Dhar and only assistant commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department, Dhar has the right to take action in this matter.

Attempt to contact the assistant commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department, Dhar, Brijesh Pandey failed even after repeated attempts.

The father of a 12-year-old girl who was molested by Sharma has expressed unhappiness over departmental action saying his family are not satisfied with a mere shifting of an accused school principal to Budhwar village, barely 10-kilometer from Amjhera village.

Sharma, a President’s award recipient for his distinguished services in the field of education allegedly molested a 12-year-old Dalit girl on February 11.

Amjhera police registered case against him under sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 3/ 2 of SC/ST Act.

Police produced him before a local court on Saturday from where he was sent to jail. He was released on bail the very next day.