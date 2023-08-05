Madhya Pradesh: Transmission Capacity Of Mandsaur District Enhanced

FPJ

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP TRANSCO (MP Power Transmission Company) has energised the 50 MVA capacity power transformer of 132 KV sub-station in Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district. With this, the power transmission capacity of Mandsaur district has been strengthened.

State energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that in view of rising demand for electricity from agriculture and domestic consumers in Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district, MP Transco enhanced the capacity of the substation to 50 MVA.

It was energised by installing a power transformer. With the installation of this transformer, the capacity of Garoth substation has increased to 110 MVA.

Tomar said that transformer installed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.76 crore was energised through remote technology from Indore’s SCADA Centre.

Tomar said that this capacity addition strengthened the transmission capacity of Mandsaur district and would benefit 55,000 power consumers of 210 villages belonging to Garoth and Bhanpura tehsils in Mandsaur district. Now they would get quality power supply at proper voltage. Tomar also congratulated company employees.

Transformer energised by remote for first time in Mandsaur

MP Transco Mandsaur’s superintending engineer M Singhal said that by using HMI (Human Machine Interface) technology, this transformer was energised at Garoth sitting 180 km away from site in Indore. This technique was used for the first time in Mandsaur district. The substation’s equipment was controlled and operated by a combination of human and computer machines.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)