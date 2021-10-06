Madhya Pradesh: Tractor trolley seized for transporting sand illegally

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): For illegally transporting sand, a tractor trolley was seized on Monday.

The incident has brought to fore the fact that the illegal sand mafia rules the roost in the Tal area. The tall claims of the strictness of the government and administration have failed to deter them from illegal activities.

Sub-Divisional Officer Revenue Rajesh Kumar Shukla said that a patrol team spotted a tractor trolley transporting sand illegally. The driver of the vehicle could not furnish any documents to the authorities so the said vehicle was seized and parked in police custody in the Tal police station.

Patwari Ranglal Sharma has booked a case of illegal sand transportation. Further probe is on.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:08 AM IST