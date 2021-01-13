Madhya Pradesh tourism signs pact with Kerala to replicate Responsible Tourism

Kerala's pioneering Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative will be emulated by Madhya Pradesh and the MoU for implementation of the model, which involves local communities and makes tourism a tool for rural development, was inked on Wednesday.

The two states signed a joint declaration under which Kerala will extend a series of services under a 16-point programme.

The MoUs were exchanged at a function attended by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Usha Thakur.

Surendran said Responsible Tourism is the "only tool for sustainable development of tourism" as it creates better places for people to live in and visit.

"RT takes the responsibility of the economic well-being of society. It ensures social and cultural stability besides environmental protection," he noted, terming the pact as 'another milestone' for Kerala Tourism and its RT Mission.

Surendran said Kerala did not have a practical model to follow or replicate when it launched RT.