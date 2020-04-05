Madhya Pradesh: Toddler twins charred to death in Meghnagar

Meghnagar: In a heart wrenching incident, twins were charred to death in a fire incident that took place at Kheda village under Kalyanpura police station limit in Meghnagar on Sunday afternoon.

Police informed that the deceased have been identified as Lav and Kush, but 14-months-old and at time of incident, they were stranded inside the house.

Deceased father Tolsingh Tehori informed that at the time of incident, he along with wife and four kids were present inside the house. As soon as fire broke out a couple along with their two kids age five years and six years moved out of house.

Few minutes later the couple realized that they have forgotten their twins inside the house. To rescue Lav and Kush from the house they called villagers for help, but its too late as by then the fire had engulfed entire house including two kids.

Villagers somehow managed to douse the fire. In the meantime, Kalyanpura police team also reached the spot and took out bodies and sent for the postmortem. Police station in charge KL Dangi prepared panchnama and began a probe.