Madhya Pradesh: Naharu Khan creates automatic sanitising machine, donates to hospital

A mechanic from Mandsaur has made a sanitising machine with his own funding and labour in just a matter of 48 hours.

Naharu Khan, 58, has only studied till class V and has been into making and repairing of machines. His talent came in handy during the pandemic.

Khan said that looking at the scale of infection of the virus, he could understand that the people and administration are facing problems.

Hence, he made the machine, which has now been established at District Hospital, Mandsaur. Collector Manoj Pushp appreciated his initiative and also got into the machine to get sanitised. District health officer Dr Adhir Kumar Mishra and his team examined the machine and then gave a nod to install it.

The machine is first of its kind in the district and is 5 feet wide and 7 feet long. The automatic machine has six spray nozzles which will spray the sanitiser as soon as a person enters and will automatically stop when the person exits. A 100 litre tank has been attached with the machine. Naharu Khan said that the machine cost him Rs 1.5 lakh, but he will not charge a penny for the machine installed in the hospital.

Apart from the machine, Khan is also providing food packets to around 500 people every day. He has previously made grading machines for agricultural produce like potatoes, garlic, onions and wheat. He recently received an award under small scale industries unit category by central minister Prakash Jawadekar, MP Hansraj Hans and the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath.