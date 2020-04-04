Madhya Pradesh: Juma donations used to distribute masks in Sendhwa

Sendhwa: In a unique initiative, the young men of Muslim community in town collected the donation money that the community gives during Juma and bought masks for the officer and staff engaged in duty, since there was no offering of prayer on Jumma.

These young men bought nearly 400 masks with their own money and donations on Friday and distributed them to officers working in Sendhwa Civil Hospital, Municipality, SDOP Office, City Police Station, Sendhwa Rural Police Station, Tehsildar Office and SDM Office. They also gave away masks to whoever was moving around with without wearing one.

Zahid Haji Sami, Saeed Bhutto Sheikh Owais Ahmed, and Sajid Rajdhani thanked the officers on duty and said that they are true heroes for doing their bit in these challenging circumstances to protect the residents of the town.