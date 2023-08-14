Madhya Pradesh: Tiranga Yatra Taken out In Mhow With Festivity | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Independence Day festivity started in Mhow on Sunday. With Tricolour flags, badges and other material depicting the National Flag being sold at the shops, many men and women could be seen on the roadside selling these materials on the streets.

Amidst all this, the Tiranga Yatra taken out on the streets of Mhow officially marked the start of Independence Day celebrations.

The rally taken out on Sunday included police personnel, Mhow Cantonment Board officials, forest department persons along with officials of other government departments who were on their bikes and other vehicles while a large number of NCC cadets and schoolchildren walked in the rally.

The rally started from the Dreamland Square and after passing through Main Street, Sanghi Street, Hariphatak, Chota Bazar, Sarafa, Manek Chowk and Parsi Gali, the rally returned to its starting place. Mhow Janpad Panchayat president Sardar Malviya was riding an open Jeep in the rally and a few other BJP leaders also accompanied him.

Rotary Club Holds Lecture On Cyber Security For Students

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture on cyber security was organised for students by Rotary Club Dewas and St Mary's Senior Secondary School Dewas Alumni. Alumni president and Rotarian Sudhir Pandit addressed the programme.

Rotary Club president Ashish Gupta enunciated the importance of financial literacy in the current scenario. Former assistant circle president Naveen Nahar explained the importance of acquiring knowledge along with education.

Senior Rotarian Amarjit Singh Khanuja appealed to take maximum advantage of the programme. The resource person of the lecture Rotarian Sandeep Bhatnagar explained various technical aspects of the banking sector in detail and familiarised the students with possible cyber fraud attempts and ways to avoid them.

Their doubts and queries were also resolved through the question forum. School principal Sister Nisha and school staff gave special cooperation in organising the programme. A vote of thanks was given by Rotarian Abhishek Lathi.