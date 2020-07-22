Madhya Pradesh: Tilling 5 bighas a tale of umpteen woes & gumption in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Once Mehboob Khan in his landmark 1957 flick Mother India, Nargis was seen replacing the ox while ploughing her field due to poverty. Decades later in reality, the same happened in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh when a cash-ravaged farmer with the help of his son, daughter and grandson, ploughed his five bigha field as he did not have enough money to buy an ox or hire a tractor.

In a bizarre incident reported at Chandrapura village near Kala Bawadi, where Shyam Mali has been ploughing the field with the help of his son Vinod, daughter Pooja and grandson Himanshu.

Notably, farmers have been instructed not to use children for such activities, but during ongoing pandemic many of the farmers in the state have no option but to take their family members help.

Narrating his plight, Shyam who owns a five-bigha land on the outskirt of village said like many other farmers who are already reeling under the corona menace and have been bogged down by the threat of locust attack, he has been pushed too far.

Shyam broke down while saying that he was penniless and could not afford any other means to till his land. "I do not have enough money to hire a tractor or purchase bulls."

“My entire family solely depends on agriculture and after lockdown our entire life standstill. Failing to arrange ox for work, my entire family including my grandson decided to take up a job and we began ploughing,” Mali said.

Describing their daily routine, Pooja who is helping her father and brother to deal with the situation said that after completing household work, me and my mother along with sister-in-law joined with father and brother. Now it’s our routine job.

Pooja who always have smile on her face and confidence said that our country farmer can deal with any situation if they got support from the government and the people.