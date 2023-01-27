Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, four injured in truck collision in Barwani

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and four others were seriously injured after a rashly driven truck hit a pick-up truck from the rear end.

The accident took place on the Agra – Bombay National Highway No 3 near Thikri village in Barwani district on an intervening night of Thursday – Friday.

Those who were killed in a mishap are identified as Sunil, 35, son of Govind, a resident of Upla Palsud, Vijay, 32, son of Shankar, a resident of Danod and Rajesh, 25, son of Babulal, a resident of Rampura Pansemal village.

Sunil died on the spot, while two others died while undergoing treatment.

Some eyewitnesses say that the accident was so gruesome that after the collision, the remains of the bodies were scattered on the road. Because of this, people had to face difficulties even in rescue work.

Those who are undergoing treatment informed that they were returning home after setting up shop at the Patalpani fair.

There were 9 people in the loading vehicle at the time of the accident. Suresh, who was driving the vehicle said that he felt jerked probably due to the less quantity of fuel and the loading vehicle got stopped in the middle of the road.

Due to this, all nine people started pushing the vehicle to park it on the roadside. In the meantime, one unidentified truck hit from the rear end causing the death of one person on the spot and injuring eight others.

The vehicle left the spot after hitting the spot and no one able to see the vehicle.

