Madhya Pradesh: Three government press closed, panel to decide the fate of staff

The process to shut down three government-run printing presses in Madhya Pradesh has begun following an official order. A three-member committee will take a decision about the employees working in these three units.

According to official information, the three government presses situated in Indore, Gwalior and Rewa will be shut down. The Council of Ministers had taken this decision in the last few days and the state government has now issued an order to this effect. A committee will be set up under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner to take decisions regarding the staff but excluding the fixed assets.

To take decisions regarding the post of employees of the printing presses, there will be a maximum of three officers nominated by the Controller Government Press including Collector, District Registrar, Executive Engineer Public Works in the Divisional Level Committee. The Comptroller shall be the nominated officer by the Press as Member Secretary.

On the basis of the recommendation of the divisional committee, the government movable property of the press will be transferred to other government offices if possible. The remaining assets will be sold through tender. Apart from this, the ownership of the land of the printing premises will be under the Department of Revenue.

According to the decision taken by the state government, 495 vacant posts will be abolished out of 1,286 posts at the Gwalior, Indore and Rewa print offices. Government servants working in 67 filled positions in the printing presses will be sent on deputation to other offices under the Revenue Department.