Madhya Pradesh: Three Depts To Monitor Schools, Teachers, Edu Quality

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Tuesday chaired time-limit meeting ordering three departments to monitor schools, teachers and quality of education throughout the new session.

Departments were instructed to resolve common citizens’ complaints on CM helpline.

Collector Verma also instructed health department on purchase of moong, Ladli Behna, Navagraha Corridor, restoration work of Sirvel Mahadev, prevention of seasonal diseases etc.

District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, additional collector JS Baghel, all SDMs including district officers and district level officers joined the TL meeting online.

In the TL meeting, Collector Verma instructed tribal affairs department and education department to ensure that teachers compulsorily attended schools. He said that teacher skipping school be suspended. He also suspended nine teachers who were found absent by assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department.

Collector Verma said that he had been asked to submit daily attendance and absence reports of teachers.

