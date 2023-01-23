Madhya Pradesh: Three-day Narmada Sahitya Manthan kicks off, there is need to learn from Raja Bhoj's governance for running state, says Ambekar

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Narmada Sahitya Manthan, which is being observed as ‘Bhojparv’, was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of, RSS national head for publicity, national publicity Sunil Ambekar, and the state culture minister Usha Thakur. Narmada Sahitya Manthan's coordinator Dr Mukesh Modh was also present on the occasion. A special column of Jagrut Malwa monthly magazine based on king Raja Bhoj was released on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Ambekar said that there is a need to learn from Raja Bhoj's governance system for running the state. He also worked for advanced technology development for agriculture, the standards set by Raja Bhoj on architecture are relevant even today, said the RSS leader.

Our past has been glorious, we should read it and take pride in it as well as use it to shape India of the future, said Ambekar, adding that Nation should be first for all of us. Thakur in her address said that Sahitya Manthan event plays a key role in uprooting deceptive literature and in establishing glorious, factual writings. State government is committed to establish the real and glorious history of India. The minister said that the government was committed to bring the idol of Goddess Vagdevi from London back to the country. She added that Chouhan led state government will always be indebted to the great revolutionaries, who laid their lives for independence of the country.

Thus, the state government, paying its respect to our freedom fighters, has renamed over 30 schools of Mhow after freedom fighters. In the second session, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh presented his views on internal security, challenges and solutions. He said that working for the nation and society is a noble task. Today, in such a situation where people are not able to think outside their family, when youth, writers and thinkers connect with topics like national security through events like Sahitya Manthan, then I believe that no one can harm that country.

The speaker of the third session was National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, chairman Harsh Chauhan, He said that we know only that much about the tribals, which we have been taught through books, but if we want to study them in depth, then it can be understood only by working among them. The research that has been done so far about the tribals has been done by the British only.

Keeping in view the need of research, this time the commission has organized programs on tribal research in 104 universities, which has given an opportunity to know the tribal society closely. More than 1,000 writers, thinkers are participating in the three-day event. Eight sessions will be held daily and eminent writers and subject experts across the country will attend it.

