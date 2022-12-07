Madhya Pradesh: Three-day international conference begins today in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day international conference on “Panch Mahabhoot for Sustainable Development, Environment and Social Harmony" is being organized by B R Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Govt. Madhav Science College Ujjain from today.

The conference is being organized under the Academic Excellence Component of the World Bank sponsored Quality Project of Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department.

The conference is being organized under the chairmanship Dr. D.K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Prof. Arpan Bhardwaj, Additional Director, Higher Education, Ujjain Division.

Convener of the programme is Prof. D.K. Verma, Director Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Prof. V.K. Gupta, Principal, Government Madhav Science College, Ujjain. The coordinator of the programme is Dr. Kalpana Singh.

The conference will be organized in four sessions at Government Madhav Science College, Ujjain and also includes a special panel session.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Farmer assaulted with knife at tractor showroom in Ujjain