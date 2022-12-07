e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Three-day international conference begins today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day international conference begins today in Ujjain

The conference will be organized in four sessions at Government Madhav Science College, Ujjain and also includes a special panel session

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day international conference on “Panch Mahabhoot for Sustainable Development, Environment and Social Harmony" is being organized by  B R Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Govt. Madhav Science College Ujjain from today.

The conference is being organized under the Academic Excellence Component of the World Bank sponsored Quality Project of Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department.

The conference is being organized under the chairmanship Dr. D.K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Prof. Arpan Bhardwaj, Additional Director, Higher Education, Ujjain Division.

Convener of the programme is  Prof. D.K. Verma, Director Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Science Mhow and Prof. V.K. Gupta, Principal, Government Madhav Science College, Ujjain. The coordinator of the programme is Dr. Kalpana Singh.

The conference will be organized in four sessions at Government Madhav Science College, Ujjain and also includes a special panel session.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Farmer assaulted with knife at tractor showroom in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant vandalises Nandi statue at Yogeshwar temple in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant vandalises Nandi statue at Yogeshwar temple in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kartik fair terminated as killed youth’s family protests in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kartik fair terminated as killed youth’s family protests in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Dhaba owner, cousin thrashed by inebriated ‘army men’ in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Dhaba owner, cousin thrashed by inebriated ‘army men’ in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Online event held on 5159th anniversary of Bhagwad Gita

Madhya Pradesh: Online event held on 5159th anniversary of Bhagwad Gita

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day international conference begins today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day international conference begins today in Ujjain