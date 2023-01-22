Madhya Pradesh: Thousands flock to Shani temple in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people from different parts of the country and from the state, braving the severe cold, flocked to the ancient Shani Temple located on the Eti Mountain in Morena district, on Saturday.

As Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was absent, his elder son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, along with collector Ankit Asthana, superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri and other officials were present on the occasion.

The devotees had a glimpse of the deity installed at the temple. Many of them have been staying there for several days to pray at the temple on the occasion of Shanichari Amavasya, an auspicious day in the Hindu almanac.

The administration beefed up security around the temple.

A resident of Etawa district in Uttar Pradesh, Guddu, with his family, came to the temple two days ago so that he could have a glimpse of the deity.

A fair is also organised on the premises of the temple.

Legend has it that king Vikramaditya worshipped the idol of Lord Shani in the temple.

The ancient Hindu religious scriptures have already mentioned the existence of the temple since time immemorial. People from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi offered prayers at the temple.

On this occasion, devotees also donated their old shoes and old clothes to get the blessings of Shani.

Check posts were set up on each road that leads to the temple. Bonfires were arranged for the devotees who came from far-away places.

Collector Ankit Asthana said that the administration made all the arrangements for the devotees. Additional superintendent of police RaisinghNarvaria said nearly 500 policemen had been deployed around the temple.