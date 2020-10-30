Madhya Pradesh: This couple is growing vegetables in water

Bhikangaon: Want to grow chemical-free food but don’t have enough space? Bhikangaon-based Jain couple beautiful terrace is all the inspiration you need.

Pritesh Jain and his wife Nikita Jain have proved that even without owning a farm or having space for kitchen garden-- one can still grow toxin-free fruits and vegetables at ones doorstep using the modern hydroponic technique- which makes it possible to cultivate vegetables in water, instead of soil.

Pritesh, has done PG in management and a trader, while Nikita, who holds M.Com degree. They always wanted to cultivate their own vegetables and fruits, but had not farmland to fulfill their dream.

During the lockdown they got an opportunity to work on their dream and all thanks to the knowledge acquired about hydroponic farming from a Joara-based nursery and videos available on Youtube- the couple set out to turn their dream into reality.

After the lockdown ended, Pritesh got busy with his business, and now his wife is single-handedly taking care of their hydroponic garden.

“It started as a hobby because vertical farming in a limited space piqued my curiosity,” said Pritesh. Later, he visited a Jaora-based nursery where hydroponic technique is used to cultivate vegetables, fruits, and flowers- to learn the entire concept and even stayed there for a few days. He then spent about Rs 30,000 to build the entire project on the rooftop. Pritesh said he started getting the harvest in 50 to 55 days. Not just vegetables and flowers, fruits like watermelon, musk melon, strawberries, and other fruits can be cultivated using this technique. He added that once we add nutrients there is no need to change water for the next eight to 10 days.

Agriculture scientist Yogendra Jain said that the vegetables cultivated using this method are completely organic and toxin-free as it does not require any kind of pesticide or fertiliser. Besides it can be grown indoors on a corner or terrace. The vegetables cultivated using this method is largely disease free. Its yields are many times higher than crop taken on soil. Water requirement is also 70 to 80 per cent less than the usual method of farming.