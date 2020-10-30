Madhya Pradesh: All India Kisan Sangarsh Committee to hold a nationwide protest on November 5 against the three anti-farmers bill

BHOPAL: The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee has announced a nationwide protest on November 5 against the three anti-farmers bill.

The members of the AIKSCC, in a press conference on Friday said that the bills passed by the NDA government favour the corporate world, not the farmers.

Narmada Bachao Andolan coordinator Medha Patkar raised a question that if the farmers are free to sell their produces anywhere in the country then why a bill was passed in the parliament, answering, because the government wants to secure the corporate world nothing else.

She also claimed that the bills have left the farmers devoid of the fundamental rights. The farmer will not have the right to file the case in court. Only the SDM and other administrative officers can hear the case.

Coordinator Badal Saroj added that in the coming future the tendency of hoarding will increase. The companies will purchase the products and will sell them on their inflated rates.

It is alleged that the electricity Act 2003 has also been amended under which the farmers will not get electricity on subsidised rate for farming.

As a part of the protest. a campaign ‘Dilli Chalo, Ghera Dalo, Aur Dera Dalo’ will be launched on November 26 in which the farmers will reach Delhi and camp.