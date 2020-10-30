Madhya Pradesh: Thikri sarpanch removed for failing to deposit unspent fund

Barwani: Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma removed Thikri gram panchayat sarpanch Radhabai Khanna for not constructing 258 toilets and not depositing Rs three lakh meant for the construction of these toilets. Action has been taken under Section 40 of Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Village Swaraj Act 1993.

District collector also issued an order to initiate proceedings of civil jail against Radhabai if she failed to deposit Rs three lakh and present receipt of the same on or before November 17.

A total of 622 toilets were to be constructed in the gram panchayat, out of which 364 toilets were constructed by the sarpanch and secretary. Thus, the recovery of Rs 5,67,600 was prescribed for the remaining 258 toilets. Out of this demand Rs 2,67,600 have been deposited and recovery of the remaining Rs 300,000 is still pending.

On October 26, 2012 revenue recovery cases (RRC) was issued by Thikri janpad panchayat chief executive officer for the recovery of the remaining amount of 258 toilets from Thikri gram panchayat sarpanch.

On which Khanna presented a receipt of Rs 67,600 in the district panchayat on October 21, 2016, and Rs one lakh on December 22, 2016, thus a receipt of Rs 1.67 lakh to the sub-divisional officer (revenue) Rajpur.

The matter was notified to the district panchayat chief executive officer. Following this, Radhabai Khanna appeared before the CEO on October 6, 2017 and requested for a month period to deposit the remaining amount of Rs 3 lakh, but the said amount was not deposited.

Failing to get a satisfactory reply even after given her a month period, district panchayat CEO forwarded the matter before the district collector and later only have the authority to act against her in the matter. Beside, district panchayat will take action against gram panchayat secretary as per the law.