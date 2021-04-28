Madhya Pradesh: The Covid-19 buck stops with you

There are no two opinions on the issue that our healthcare system is over-burdened due to sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and that the government failed at multiple levels while dealing with the second wave. But does the buck stop there?



Aren’t we, the citizens, also responsible for this huge crisis?

If we observe properly, we will find that we, the people, are the ones who complicated the situation by taking coronavirus lightly and ignoring its initial symptoms completely until we were pushed to a serious condition.

Symptoms are warning signs; if they are identified at the right time, fatalities can be checked to a larger extent.

If people identify the symptoms early and get ther Covid-19 tests done on time, they will not only get proper treatment but also help government in breaking the Covid chain.

The oxygen saturation, which is the main indictor of deterioration in health condition, starts dipping when Covid-19 affects lungs. But before that, Covid-19 gives ample of warning signs like fever, weakness, coughing, diarrhea, headache etc.