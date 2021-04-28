Madhya Pradesh: Husband gets the anti-Covid jab from wife in Barwani, says the vaccine is completely safe

Barwani: On Tuesday, a husband got the anti-Covid jab administered to him by his wife at the vaccination center in Barwani. On occasion the couple has advised everyone in the district to get the jabs as the vaccine is completely safe and then only the Covid-19 chain can be broken.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Sushma Vajpayee is on duty in the Corona Vaccination Center of Barwani since the last two months and has vaccinated more than 10,000 people so far. On Tuesday her husband SB Katare came to the center for vaccination and was given instructions by her as to when he has to come for the second dose and what all precautions need to be taken, just like the way she gives to others after vaccinating them.

SB Katare is posted as an Auditor Officer and accepted the information gratefully from his wife after taking the jab like others and said that when he took the jab from his wife, he didn’t even come to know when the jab was inserted and the vaccination got over.