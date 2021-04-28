Madhya Pradesh: Teachers on Covid surveys in Nagda demand the status of Corona warriors

Nagda: Teachers have submitted a memorandum addressed to the State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday and have demanded to give them the status of Corona warriors.

The Collector has ordered that all the teachers in each city and village of the district will survey the patients of cold, fever and cough due to which all the teachers are very upset. To be mentioned, 366 teachers died due to Covid-19 in the whole state, out of which 51 teachers are from Ujjain.

The teachers have told the administration that they will definitely stand with them in these tough times of the pandemic but they should also be given the status of Corona warriors like other departments so that if something happens to them, their families can survive. 90 percent of teachers do not even have eligibility for family pension.

They said that if Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and even daily wage workers have been given this status and considered as frontline workers, then why are they not being given this status? The department heads of all other departments have so far issued orders for their employees in this regard, but the Education Department has not yet issued orders in this regard.

The State Teachers Union President of Nagda Khachrod Tehsil Puralal Gujarati has demanded to give the teachers the status of Corona warriors immediately through memorandum to state CM Chouhan and said that there is anger and resentment amid teachers due to this biased attitude of the government towards them.