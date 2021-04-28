Madhya Pradesh: Health worker celebrates 22nd wedding anniversary amid Covid patients in Barwani

Barwani: Nita Dubey who works with the District Divyang Rehabilitation Centre, is using her positive attitude to boost the morale of the Covid patients and their kin at the Covid Care Centre of Ashagram.

She chose to be at her work at Covid Care Centre even on her 22nd wedding anniversary on Monday.

Such is her impact of her dutifulness that her patients and their kin follow her advice without fail.

Due to rise in cases and deaths during second wave of corona pandemic the patients who are admitted at the Covid Centre of Ashagram Barwani and their kin are be terrified and in a state of shock. Nita is helping them overcome their anxiety.

When contacted Nita said that during such disasters and situations it is necessary to trust oneís own self and to keep oneís morale high.

ìHigh morale helps in fighting any kind of a disease and this is a small endeavour from my end to boost the morale of the patients and their attenders. Iím getting positive results tooî, she said.

She appealed to the people to have faith in themselves and to support the administration in their efforts to rein in the pandemic.