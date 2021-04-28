Madhya Pradesh: Covid recovered patient in Khandwa share their hospital experience

Khandwa: As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises across the country, some people who have recovered from the infection are sharing their stories of survival and the facilities and treatment they got at the Covid Care Centre in Khandwa.

From sharing tips on how not to lose hope, lot of people who have recovered from Covid-19 are thanking the medical staff for taking care of them.

Sumit praises arrangements of Covid ward after defeating Covid-19

Sumit Gangrade, 32, resident of Bartan Bazar located in Ghantaghar is all praise for the arrangements of the Covid ward of the district hospital after he won his battle with the fatal Coronavirus.

Sumit said, “I was admitted in the Covid ward of the district hospital a week back as I was facing trouble in breathing and already had a cough, cold and fever. The doctors on duty immediately put me on oxygen. The arrangements at the district hospital were similar to home and I always got hot meals that too on time. I used to get breakfast and tea at 8 am. Doctors came for check-ups on time and the behaviour of the doctors and sisters was very good. I am infection free now and home quarantined as per norms.”