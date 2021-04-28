Madhya Pradesh: Covid recovered patient in Khandwa share their hospital experience

Khandwa: As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises across the country, some people who have recovered from the infection are sharing their stories of survival and the facilities and treatment they got at the Covid Care Centre in Khandwa.
From sharing tips on how not to lose hope, lot of people who have recovered from Covid-19 are thanking the medical staff for taking care of them.
Sumit praises arrangements of Covid ward after defeating Covid-19
Sumit Gangrade, 32, resident of Bartan Bazar located in Ghantaghar is all praise for the arrangements of the Covid ward of the district hospital after he won his battle with the fatal Coronavirus.
Sumit said, “I was admitted in the Covid ward of the district hospital a week back as I was facing trouble in breathing and already had a cough, cold and fever. The doctors on duty immediately put me on oxygen. The arrangements at the district hospital were similar to home and I always got hot meals that too on time. I used to get breakfast and tea at 8 am. Doctors came for check-ups on time and the behaviour of the doctors and sisters was very good. I am infection free now and home quarantined as per norms.”
The arrangements at Khandwa hospital are better than private hospitals: Patient
Om Prakash Verma, resident of Barwah is admitted in the Covid ward after he was diagnosed Covid positive. Verma is quite happy with the arrangements at the Covid ward. He said, “I had heard praise about the Covid ward of the district hospital. So when I experienced the symptoms of Covid-19, I came here directly and got admitted. I was having trouble in breathing so I was taking oxygen with the support of a BiPap machine. Now I am better so the BiPap machine has been removed. I did not face any inconvenience in the Covid ward and was given all the meals on time including breakfast, tea and medicines. The cleanliness of the ward is maintained nicely and the behaviour of the doctors, sisters and paramedical staff was also good.”
35 Covid patients returned home, 29 fresh cases reported
According to the health bulletin released by the Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday, 29 new patients have turned out to be Covid positive. Till now 3532 patients have been reported positive. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that there are 224 active cases in the district right now. 163 patients are in home isolation and 35 are in hospital isolation. In the last 24 hours 35 patients have been discharged from the centre after getting infection free. Till now 3244 patients have been discharged after getting healthy, he said. On Tuesday samples of 464 patients have been taken for testing.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)