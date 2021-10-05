Madhya Pradesh: Ten CM Rise Schools in city in first phase

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will be opening 9,200 CM Rise Schools along the lines of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The target is to open 350 schools in the first phase, including 10 schools in Indore. These schools will be run in both the Hindi and the English medium.

They will have world-class facilities and the children will be brought to school by buses and dropped home.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the CM Rise Schools to be opened in the state. Under this scheme, well-equipped schools will be opened within a radius of 25 to 30 km. There are plans to open 350 schools this year. The Prime Minister has also appreciated this scheme.

Names of 10 schools sent from Indore

Names of 10 schools have been proposed from Indore district under the CM Rise School Scheme. Among them, Ahilyashram No. 1, Ahilyashram No. 2, Mrs Malharashram School, Nanda Nagar School, Atridevi School Sudama Nagar, Musakhedi School, Bicholi Mardana School, Model School Mhow, Model School Depalpur and Umavi Chandravatiganj are included.

Classes from Nursery to XII will be conducted in these institutions. However, it has not been decided which of these schools have been selected under this scheme.

Will have all facilities

‘We were asked for names of schools for the CM Rise Scheme, where all facilities can be mobilised. We have sent the names of 10 such schools. These schools will have all facilities, such as transport system—both for Hindi and English mediums, sports facilities, swimming pool, banking counter, digital studio, cafeteria, library and gym,’ said Narendra Jain, additional district project officer.

Facilities & budget approval

These schools will be well-equipped. There will be smart classes, well-equipped laboratories, smart library, playgrounds, space for art and culture activities and so forth. For the first phase, the Cabinet has approved Rs 4,952 crore.

These schools will also have transportation facilities for students. These schools will be established within a 15-kilometre periphery. There will be school buses to ferry students to and fro.

In the first phase, these schools will be opened—one each at the district and block levels. A total of 254 schools will be under the school education department and the rest of the schools will be under the tribal welfare department.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021