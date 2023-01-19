Madhya Pradesh: Teaching learning materials prove helpful in child education, says City council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): A day long exhibition based on TLM (Teaching Learning Material) was held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, following the instructions of collector Rishav Gupta. City council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma, chief municipal officer Narmada Prasad Pandey, social worker Babulal Mukati were present as guests.

While addressing the exhibition, city council president Sharma said that TLM, also known as instructional material, is a multi-dimensional technique for education. With the help of animated objects and human and non-human resources, subject-based education can be easily explained to children and help achieve desired learning objectives.

In the event, an exhibition of self-made TLM materials was put up by the students of primary and secondary schools, Pipalrawan. School Principal Shivesh Dhakad expressed gratitude to civic chief Kavita Sharma.

As the primary schools under ward no 1 and 14 are not having proper buildings, the principal requested the authorities for the construction of school buildings and also a boundary wall in Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Sharma assured of all possible help. Senior councillor Devnarayan Sharma, councillor representative Monu Bhavsar, Rajendra Raghuwanshi besides teachers, school staff were present. The event was conducted by Anil Rathore.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Pipalrawan still awaits for public service centre to begin in Pipalrawan

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)