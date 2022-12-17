Madhya Pradesh: Take stringent action against land mafia, anti-social elements, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra was on a day-long visit to Burhanpur, where he addressed police department officials at the police control room. Minister also reviewed the law and order situation in the district.

Prior to the meeting, minister Mishra was given a salute of the parade by the police jawans giving a ‘guard of honour’.

Mishra, presiding over the law and order review meeting, directed the police department to ensure strict action by keeping a close watch on the land mafia, anti-social elements and incidents affecting law and order. Modern techniques, CCTV, cyber cell should be used to the fullest extent in the proceedings.

In the review meeting, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha apprised the minister through power point presentation regarding the proceedings and activities being carried out by the Police Department in the district.

Minister Mishra reviewed various points in turn and gave necessary guidelines. He praised and congratulated the quick actions taken by the police administration and got introduced to the police officers.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil, former minister Archana Chitnis, Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar, collector and district magistrate Bhavya Mittal, ASP Antarsingh Kanesh and other police officers were present in the meeting.