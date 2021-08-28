Madhya Pradesh: Take steps to curtail fuel, cooking gas prices and inflation: MLA to PM

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written to the Prime Minister, petroleum minister and chief minister in public interest demanding that the price of LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 327 in the last one year. The subsidy over LPG cylinder was Rs 250 is now reduced to only Rs 50.

On ever inflation and fuel price hike in pas one year, MLA Gurjar said that in 2020, petrol was Rs 74 a litre and it is currently retailing at Rs 111 a litre, diesel was Rs 60 a litre in 2020 and is currently Rs 100 a litre.

Gurjar in his letter stated that people across the country are badly hit by inflation.

Congress MLA said that the previous Congress government had opposed every step of the current government from nationalisation to privatisation, calling it a threat to the future of the country and even today the Congress is terming it a weapon to collect money, which is proved right. It is happening and the money mobilisation policy of the Central and State Governments is a serious blow to the national interests.

Gurjar has requested in the letter that the decision of the Central Government to move from nationalisation to privatisation is proving harmful to the people.

Gurjar, taking deep concern over the rising prices, has demanded in the public interest that the Central and State Governments should take appropriate steps to immediately stop the rising prices so that the common man can get relief from the ever-increasing inflation. Congress will launch a fierce agitation.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:50 AM IST